Game Changers, Galt House partner for new program aimed at gun violence survivors

After a record year of gun violence in 2020, Game Changers organization is working with the Galt House on a new program to help gun violence survivors.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Christopher 2X said he’s alarmed by the recent violence the city has seen and it’s only three months into the year.

The Voices of Survivors outreach will give them a chance to work with therapists and people in the medical field along with the ability to help kids through the process.

“These meetings are not just going to be about just going through therapy sessions,” he said. “They’re going to be a call to action for survivors to join with us.”

Christy Welch, the organization’s deputy director, will lead the new program.

