LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Galt House is still getting a makeover which includes a brand-new sign.



The Galt House wants it to have a modern but timeless look just like the Galt House itself.

The sign is just one part of the $80-million renovation.

RELATED: Galt House Hotel renovations making progress

The Galt House renovations started about a year and a half ago with remodeling the west tower guest rooms.



The next phase of renovations will be in the East Tower.



The guest rooms and lobby space should be finished by the middle of next year.

