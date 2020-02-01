LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Galt House Hotel, the current version built in the 1970's now in the middle of a facelift and Thursday we got an update on its progress.

Crews are currently working on the Archibald Cochran Ballroom, replacing the carpets and wall coverings as well as the ceilings.

The Galt House renovations started about a year and half ago with remodeling the west tower guest rooms.

The restaurant spaces, such as Walker's Exchange and Jockey Silks were completed about four weeks ago.

"As we've invited more people into our new spaces we're getting an amazing response... once its complete and we can't wait to finish the rest of the project," Galt House Hotel manager Patrick Gregory said.

Gregory says the renovations of the ballroom are expected to be completed around Valentine's Day.

The final phase of the renovations has already begun with the East tower guest rooms and lobby space.

Both of those areas will be complete by the middle of next year.

