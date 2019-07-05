LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Galt House has just hired its first ever “artist in residence.”

Artist Gibbs Rounsavall was chosen for the job out of nearly 30 applicants after a search that started last September.

His works are described as “geometric abstract” paintings.

Rounsavall will get a working studio where his work will be on exhibition and open to the public.

In addition, he will receive a monthly stipend and a food and beverage credit in the hotel.

Rounsavall will serve in the position until February 2019.