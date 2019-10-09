LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- There's still a looming question about what will happen to Louisville's golf courses as their future remains uncertain.

On the table are two city proposals that offer very different visions of what could happen to the greens moving forward.

One hopes to keep city-owned golf courses in the hands of the city, even while they're on the chopping block for facing over a million dollar deficit the last fiscal year.

Councilwoman Cindi Fowler says changing the rules to give golf pros more authority could help generate more revenue.

“I think that raising green fees, doing dynamic pricing, closing some courses for a few months during the winter, I think that helps,” Fowler said.

The other proposal, by Councilman Bill Hollander, would strip the current rules around existing city golf courses, paving the way to attract outside management to come in and take them over. Hollander said given an extremely difficult budget year, the city should be flexible and explore all options for the golf courses.

“I think it's incumbent on us with the situation we're in to get the best ideas we can get for the most efficient use of our tax-payer dollars,” Hollander said. "Let's get good ideas from anybody and decide whether we like the ideas. If we don't, we don't have to make those changes."

But people like Jack Spears, who has been golfing for over 50 years, fear private ownership would mean some of the greens could close.

"This is not just a golf course. This is a community get-together for friends for years and years and if you close this golf course, we've got nothing out here,” Spears said. "I would miss this place."

Under current rules any closure or repurposing of a city-owned golf course must be approved by Metro Council after public hearings.

A letter will go out Friday requesting formal proposals from private or non-profit entities looking to possibly take over the city’s courses.