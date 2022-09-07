Louisville 6-year-old blinded by gunfire receives 'Zoo Buddies' experience

The little guy got a special experience and had the chance to have special encounters with some of the animals at the Louisville Zoo on Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A boy injured and blinded by gunfire received a special experience, thanks to the Louisville Zoo.

Six-year-old Malachi Roberts joined Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies at the Louisville Zoo on Saturday and got the chance to have an encounter with animals including a tortoise and a rhinoceros.

He told onlookers his favorite moment was the rhinoceros.

“I like how he feels,” he said.

The Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies program was an initiative created to explore the healing and therapeutic power of animals with young kids in the community who have experienced secondary trauma from violence.

