Future Healers hold 'Surgery Olympics' as program begins to expand in Nashville

The program is gaining national attention and representatives from Vanderbilt University and the Nashville ATF were in attendance to watch the children in action.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Future Healers program has been around for two years, and it continues to connect youth affected by gun violence with Louisville’s medical community.

The group hosted their Surgery Olympics at UofL Hospital on Saturday where program participants tackled mock medical stations while covering different tasks or issues.

“These kids are like sponges. They really soak up the information we’re teaching them, and it surprised me the things they caught on to – suturing and working with laparoscopic instruments and even ultrasound machines,” Dr. Rachel Applebaum said.

Vanderbilt is partnering with the program as part of an expansion of the Future Healers network and they plan to launch their version, “Future Is Now Nashville” in October.

“Next month will be our first session and we’re incredibly excited to work with our community partners,” Applebaum said.

The Future Healers medical program started in July 2021.

It hopes to introduce children to the medical field while helping them navigate the emotional trauma stemming violence impacting communities across Louisville.

To learn more about the Future Healers program and how you can donate, click here for more information.

