Future Healers leader hopes to expand program across Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local leader in violence prevention addressed the Committee on Health Services in Frankfort on Monday.

Christopher 2X is the leader of the Future Healers in Louisville.

The committee heard from several leaders across the state, all trying to curb violence somehow.

2X was joined by a trauma surgeon at UofL Health and the director of transplants at the Jewish Traeger Center.

He's hoping to spread the work they've been doing with the Future Healers to other parts of the state.

"We pair these kiddos up for kind of a stem connection with surgeons and medical students who create their curriculum for that kind of positive growth in their life," 2X said.

Last week, Gov. Andy Beshear released a crime report for the state.

Homicide reports were down 33% from 2021.

Drug offenses were down 13% and robberies were down 16%.

Both Beshear and GOP candidate Daniel Cameron have released their crime plans.

Beshear touted his crime-fighting record, noting he pushed for larger pay raises for state troopers and increased training for police officers.

He said he will seek additional funding for police training and body armor if he wins another term in November.

The attorney general said he wants to develop a $5,000 recruitment and retention bonus for law enforcement.

Plus he wants to build a new Kentucky State Police post in Louisville.

Cameron said the location would help Louisville Metro Police and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department curb crime.

He also mentioned wanting to block Civilian Review Boards from having subpoena power.

Louisville's review board members aren't currently pushing for subpoena power.

