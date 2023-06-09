'Love is powerful': Future Healers releases balloons to uplift 11 year old diagnosed with multiple cancers

The Future Healers gathered outside Norton Children's Hospital to uplift 11-year-old Keeland Sanders and his family.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A balloon release outside of Norton Children's Hospital on Wednesday was for hopes for healing rather than remembrance.

The Future Healers gathered outside the hospital to uplift 11-year-old Keeland Sanders and his family.

Keeland was in the process of joining the kids medical program when he was diagnosed with multiple cancers.

Organizers said they want the family to know they are supported.

"Because love is powerful," organizer Monica Hunter said. "And if we can extend love ans show love and support, that's really all that matters in times like this. And we cannot let this day pass without mom and family knowing that they are loved, that Keeland knows that he is loved. And we're in this thing together."

Future Healers started in October of 2020.

The program works to connect the healthcare community with youth who are impacted by gun violence in the city.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.