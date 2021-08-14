Funk Fest draws enthusiastic crowds to Waterfront Park

The show featured R&B stars like multiple Grammy Award-winning artist Anthony Hamilton, SWV and Bell Biv DeVoe.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The chances of rain and storms Saturday night didn’t stop crowds from gathering to hear good music downtown.

The Funk Fest returned to downtown’s Waterfront Park after last year’s concert was postponed due to COVID.

The show featured R&B stars like multiple Grammy Award-winning artist Anthony Hamilton and SWV. To add variety, groups like Bell Biv Devoe, the Ying Yang Twins and 8Ball & MJG added their hip hop flavor.

Mark Gunn, program director for WLOU says live events are happening more often but thinks some are still cautious in attending.

“You can have the biggest names, but if people are still kind of scared, then the turn out is not going to be what it is,” he said. But this turned out to be very nice – nice atmosphere.”

Organizers said the Funk Fest was created to celebrate the rich, cultural heritage of “old school music” and over the years, it has grown into a celebration of human expression.

Many of these concerts feature classic R&B, funk, throwback hip-hop and blues to name a few.

The Funk Fest began back in 1994 as a small festival in Mobile, Alabama but has grown into a series of multi-city concerts annually.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.