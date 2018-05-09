LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The funeral for John Asher, the face of Churchill Downs, was held on Sept. 5.

Asher was the ambassador of Churchill Downs for more than two decades, his official title was the Vice President of Communications. He died last Monday after an apparent heart attack while vacationing with his family in Florida.

Tuesday morning, the place he loved gave him a very fitting farewell. His hearse traveled a mile and a quarter around the track with three outriders escorting it. Bugler Steve Buttleman played My Old Kentucky Home during the last lap. Many employees lined the rails to say goodbye as the hearse passed by, and a tribute video played afterward. It ended with these words of wisdom inspired by Asher’s attitude and passion.

Asher’s funeral started today at 2 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Assumption in downtown Louisville.

