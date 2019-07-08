LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. — The funeral arrangements have been set and the coroner has released the official cause of death for a woman killed in last week's Lincoln County gas explosion. Lisa Derringer, 58, died from thermal exposure.

Derringer was born in Indianapolis and drove a semi-truck for 35 years. She most recently drove for Jim Beam Distillery in Kentucky.

Derringer's visitation will be held from 10:00 until 1:00pm at the Hazelwood Christian Church in Clayton, Indiana. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m.

RELATED: What pipeline caused the Lincoln County, Kentucky explosion?

