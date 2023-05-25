Funeral arrangements set for fallen Scott County deputy Caleb Conley

The visitation will be held next Wednesday at the Scott County High School in Georgetown, Kentucky.

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Funeral and visitation arrangements have been set for a Kentucky sheriff's deputy who was killed in the line of duty earlier this week.

Scott County Sheriff's Deputy Caleb Conley was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Monday.

Conley's visitation will be held next Wednesday, May 31, at the Scott County High School gymnasium in Georgetown. It will last from 4 to 9 p.m.

The funeral will be held the following day, June 1, at the high school gym. A burial at Battle Grove Cemetery in Cynthiana, Kentucky will take place following the funeral service.

According to the Ware Funeral Home, Scott County Sheriff's Deputy Lead Chaplain Mike Justice will preside over services for Caleb.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the "Deputy Caleb Conley Memorial Fund" to help the family.

Conley leaves behind a wife and two children. He served eight years in the Army prior to becoming a deputy.

