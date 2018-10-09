LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The funeral arrangements for Louisville high school student who died on Friday were released.

Davey Albright died Friday evening, just a week after he was swept through a drainage pipe near his home.

His visitation is on Tuesday, Sept. 11, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church on Shelbyville Road. His funeral will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Albright will be buried at 1 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery.

