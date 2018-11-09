LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Kentucky Center for African American Heritage is honoring our nation's veterans with a new memorial.

It's being built through the Freedom Flag Initiative which is part of the National Association of Black Veterans organization.

A fundraiser was held at the center by organizers of the memorial. The money raised supports the Charles Young Veterans Flag Memorial project named for Kentucky's most decorated African American Veteran.

“If you want to establish a legacy for your family, this is the place to do it. The service part goes without explaining. Come on board, volunteer, sign up, be a part of the team and watch this thing grow,” Shedrick Jones Sr., of the Freedom Flag Initiative, said.

The memorial is expected to be completed this fall. The plan is to unveil it on Veterans Day.

If you'd like to get involved, give them a call at 583-4100.

