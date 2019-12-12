LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple organizations throughout Louisville announced fun and educational opportunities for children and families in the community during the holiday season.

Camps, movies, parties, and sports clinics are among the dozens of activities available for local youth looking for productive things to do during the upcoming Jefferson County Public Schools winter break December 23-January 6.

Mayor Greg Fischer was joined by officials with Louisville Parks and Recreation, JCPS, the Louisville Free Public Library, Louisville Zoo and the Kentucky Science Center at the South Louisville Community Center on December 12 to talk about the events.



“Parents who are looking for affordable, fun and festive ways to celebrate the holidays and keep their kids active during their winter break won’t have far to turn once again this year,” said the mayor. “We want students to enjoy their time off but also keep their minds and bodies sharp.”



Each of the city’s 14 community centers will be open throughout the break, with organized winter break activities planned at Beechmont, Sun Valley, and Cyril Allgeier community centers. Centers are equipped with WiFi, computer labs, gyms, exercise equipment and more.



The centers are open Monday – Saturday and will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s days. A highlight of the holiday season is a free winter break sports camp offered by the University of Louisville basketball legend Robbie Valentine at Cyril Allgeier on December 30-31. To register for Valentine’s camp, click here.



The Louisville Free Public Library will offer more than 50 free programs for kids, teens, and families while school is out, including storytimes, crafts, film screenings, games and more. As always, the library offers a wide selection of books and DVDs to keep kids reading and entertained during the break – all for free. A complete list of library programs is available at www.LFPL.org/events.



Also returning for the holidays – the Southwest Regional Library will host the K & I Model Train Show Dec. 23 - Jan 5. The show is free and open during regular library hours. For more information visit LFPL.org or call (502) 933-0029. In addition, the Kentucky Science Center and Louisville Zoo are offering day camps for children ages Pre-K through grade 6. Children can attend as many days as they like or just stop in a day at a time to learn about coding, robotics, engineering, animal habitats and more.



For more information, on Science Center Camps, click here. For Louisville Zoo Camps, click here

