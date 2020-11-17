Full Metro Council to vote on civilian review board ordinance Thursday, amid calls for 'poison pill' amendments to be struck

Some say there's been too many changes swinging the pendulum in favor of police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Despite some pleas Monday afternoon from community leaders, the ordinance creating civilian oversight of LMPD is one step closer to reality.

"Poison pills" is what some called changes made to the ordinance, by Metro Council members.

"All of your amendments make this off as less independent and more inclined to being controlled by police so I've got to ask you, why?" Judy Schroeder questioned councilmembers at a special public safety committee meeting. "Do you really think they need another layer of protection and how do you expect this revised amendment can change the public perception of corruption and misconduct in our police force?"

Schroeder was among members of a 33-person work group that spent five months crafting legislation setting up a civilian review board and Office of the Inspector General. The bodies intend to increase oversight and accountability of the police department.

Several members of the work group are urging council members to strike amendments made last week. Of the amendments proposed and passed, review board members would now shadow officers for 40 hours instead of the original 16. The inspector general candidates would have a "preferred" law enforcement background and three law enforcement entities could recommend members to the review board. The members would be subject to choosing by the mayor.

"What you did in amending our ordinance last week is dangerously toying with the integrity of that work," Schroeder said. "None of your amendments really help us get to the whole goal of having an independent review that civilians can trust."

Councilwoman Paula McCraney, (D-7) who is spearheading the legislation, said she'll fight to remove the changes.

"I am going to do whatever it takes," she said. "If not, we are going to fight very hard to make sure this ordinance is an ordinance that works for everyone, with or without those amendments."

"It's gone from being a civilian review board to just a review board and that was never the intention, so I'm frustrated and I'm hurt," Rev. Eric French Sr., another civilian review board work group member, said. "I know they're minor changes but they completely undermine everything that me as a citizen had been working on with other citizens."

Councilman Mark Fox, (D-13) is a former police officer and proposed the amendment raising the amount of shadowing hours for review board members. He voiced support for all of the amendments, including

"To say the deck is getting stacked to one side or the other, I just think it's a matter of casting the net wider not diluting the civilian in the civilian review board," Fox said. "I want to make this thing great. I want to make it successful. I want to make it balanced."

"I'm telling you amendments were not necessary," McCraney said.

McCraney said she expects there to be more debate about the amendments and the ordinance as a whole when its in front of the full Metro Council. But, she said she believes the ordinance will ultimately pass and that it will be a "win-win for both community and the police department."

"This legislation is so important because if the police department doesn't have anything to hide, they should not care about civilians reviewing their misconduct if indeed they are accused of it," she said.

The ordinance is now on the table for the full council to vote on Thursday. If passed, it would be the third police reform legislation passed by the council since June, following the ban on no knock search warrants and limitations on police use of force.

