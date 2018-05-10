LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A mile separates two liquor stores in the Algonquin neighborhood - Red Dog Liquors and Golden Liquor. Now, a former BB&T Bank branch building that sits halfway between the two could become a third.

"If you go south about two and a half blocks, there's a liquor store," Councilwoman Mary Woolridge, D.-District 3, said. "If you go about two and a half blocks north, there's a liquor store."

"It's a liquor store on this corner, a liquor store on the next," Algonquin resident James Morris said.

But more than 680 letters and dozens of people carrying signs and chanting at the proposed location are hoping to make a difference when it comes to stopping another liquor store from moving into the neighborhood.

"It's not something that's really needed in this community," Algonquin resident Helen Daniels said. "If it was something that was good, then I wouldn't be out here protesting."

Daniels and a crowd of other concerned neighbors rallied in opposition of the possible liquor store at the corner of Wilson Avenue and Algonquin Parkway in the spot of the former bank building. The people who bought the building have requested a liquor license for the building just months after the long-time bank closed.

"We've banked here for years," Woolridge said. "We banked here when it was Bank of Louisville."

"My brother, he's 75, so now he has to drive to 25th and Broadway, 26th and Broadway, and I can't imagine what the seniors are doing because there are a lot of seniors here that use this bank," Daniels said.

While many are already frustrated about losing the bank, they said having a liquor store in its place would add insult to injury, as there are many more pressing needs in the community than another place to buy alcohol.

"We need something like restaurants, grocery stores, libraries and everything," Daniels said.

"We're trying to bring in additional economic development," Woolridge said. "First of all, no one's going to want to be in this corridor if we have a liquor store."

"We're worried about our youth, and our youth mean more than anything," Morris said. "So that's what we're fighting for today out here in these streets."

They hope every letter, every signature and every honking car brings them one step closer to keeping the street corner liquor-free.

According to Woolridge, who will leave office at the end of her term this year, the petition for an alcohol license will go to the county code enforcer who can either approve or deny the license. If the license is denied, the petitioner can appeal to the state.

Woolridge said if the license is approved, she will look into other options to block the liquor store, which could include a wet-dry vote.

