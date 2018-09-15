(Louisville Business First) - Frontier Airlines is really warming back up to the Louisville market.

The airline said Thursday evening that it will add nonstop seasonal service from Louisville International Airport to Orlando International Airport, from Nov. 15 through April 28. This marks its third local nonstop route after adding flights out of Louisville to Denver International Airport and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas, earlier this year.

The nonstop flight to Orlando will be offered three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, using an Airbus A320, according to a news release.

You can book flights now on the airline's website. I found one-way fares as low as $38 for a flight departing from Louisville.

Southwest Airlines and Allegiant Air also offer nonstop flights from Louisville to Orlando.

“Orlando is one of the top destinations for area travelers, and this provides another competitive option for them to reach one of their favorite places,” Dan Mann, executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority, said in the release.

