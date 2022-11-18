'Froggy's Popcorn' to open storefront in Germantown

Before, you could only enjoy this salty treat by ordering it online or by running into their "mobile snack shack".

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville original is finally getting it's first-ever storefront in Germantown after launching four years ago.

Louisville-born entrepreneur, Melanie Fischer, started Froggy's Popcorn in 2018, by selling products online and at Froggy's Mobile Snack Shack.

The company sells small-batch, gourmet, large-kernel popcorn, along with assorted confections, according to a press release.

Fischer said she first got the idea for Froggy's Popcorn when she brought a popcorn snack at a Kentucky Derby Party in 2017.

"When my good friend told me I should sell my Sweet and Spicy corn, something clicked," Fischer said. "I named the company after my cat Frog, and never looked back!”

The Froggy's Popcorn storefront, located on Barret Avenue, will have a soft open, beginning Black Friday, Nov. 25. They'll reportedly remain open Thursday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This retail location will feature products such as, Sweet and Savory Gourmet Popcorn, Bavarian cinnamon glazed almonds and pecans and Froggy’s Movie Popcorn. Holiday Gift Baskets will also be available for purchase, according to the release.

Froggy’s Popcorn will be open late for "Bardstown Road Aglow", offering free movie popcorn samples and holiday-themed 3D glasses while supplies last.

A grand opening celebration will reportedly be planned on National Popcorn Day, January 19, 2023.

