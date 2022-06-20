Man receives sentence in 2021 fatal Bardstown Road hookah lounge shooting

Nearly a year after the shooting killed a 29-year-old man, the suspect who confessed to the incident learned his fate on Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has learned his fate one year after a homicide in the Highlands.

Derrick Robinson, 29, was shot around 4 a.m. on August 1, 2021 outside of Friend’s Hookah Café on Bardstown Road where he was employed.

He was able to return fire, hitting the suspect’s truck.

Larry Hinkle admitted he was the person who opened fire that day, pleading guilty to manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence for getting the bullet hole on his truck fixed.

Hinkle was sentenced on Monday to 15 years in prison.

