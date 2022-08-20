Freshwater jellyfish spotted in Louisville's Shawnee Park

The jellyfish, which are about the size of a penny, were located inside the pond near the West Broadway entrance of the park.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Freshwater Jellyfish have been spotted in Shawnee Park.

Officials with the Louisville Olmstead Parks Conservancy shared photos of the mini-marvels via their Facebook page.

The conservancy said the jellyfish are not a native species, but you can find them in freshwater reservoirs, lakes, ponds or other calm waters throughout the U.S.

They add the jellyfish aren’t dangerous to humans but to appreciate them and let them be.

