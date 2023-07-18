French Lick Resort to reopen historic atrium as repairs continue from severe hailstorm

The hailstorm damaged 12,000 square feet of the historic atrium's glass panels.

FRENCH LICK, Ind. — Weeks after a hailstorm pelted a southern Indiana resort and shut down its historic atrium, officials said they plan to reopen the damaged atrium soon as crews continue repairs.

The French Lick Resort was showered in what residents described as "softball-sized" hail on June 25. The resort suffered extensive damage to its golf course and the dome of the historic West Baden Springs Hotel.

Thankfully no one was injured, but the Pete Dye Golf Course was left dotted with craters, while 12,000 square feet of the atrium's glass panels were damaged.

On Monday, July 17, the resort said it plans to reopen the atrium in the coming days after a team of engineers and facilities teams hung up coverings over the glass panels.

The coverings will protect guests as crews continue to work on cosmetic repairs.

According to the resort's CEO, Chuck Franz, the atrium structure dates back to 1901, making it about 120 years old.

Here's a look at some of the before and after photos:

More details about the atrium's reopening are expected in the future.

This story may be updated.

