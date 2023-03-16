KSP investigating freight train derailment in Glendale

Scotty Sharp with Kentucky Post 4 PIO told WHAS11 that one person is being treated for minor injuries.

GLENDALE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police (KSP) is currently investigating a CSX freight train derailment in Hardin County that occurred on Thursday afternoon.

The derailment happened in the area of Hwy. 222, which is the heart of downtown Glendale.

Witnesses said a semi blocked the train's track on Gilead Church Road which may have caused the train to stop too fast, leading to the derailment.

Hardin County Schools posted a statement on Facebook reading:

UPDATE - Because of a train derailment in Glendale, students who ride buses that normally cross the railroad tracks at any point in Glendale may be delayed Thursday afternoon. The crossings at all points are closed.

We will work to get all students home as close to normal time as possible.

Hardin County Sheriff's Office posted a statement on Facebook stating that Main St. Crossing (Hwy. 222) and New Glendale Rd. Crossing (KY 1136) are currently closed.

They also reported that no hazardous materials were involved in the incident.

This is a developing story. We will update here once more information becomes available.

