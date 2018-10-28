LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Elsa Hansen Oldham is a native Louisvillian artist working in fiber. She describes her work as imbuing the traditional decorative art of embroidery with a personalized form of social critique in illustrations covering the topics of celebrity identity and pop culture, often juxtaposing subjects in comical or mischievous ways. Hansen Oldham has exhibited her work in New York, Chicago and Cincinnati and was the artist in residence at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park earlier this year. Her first solo exhibit opened at KMAC on October 19.

Hansen Oldham balances her work schedule with activities that keep her creativity sharp. Here’s what she had to say:

MORNING ROUTINE My mornings are very structured. This I believe provides me with the proper brain food that I need to fuel the rest of my day/life. [Morning] begins with 25-30 minutes of Transcendental Meditation. My husband makes a juice while I make coffee. We do the New York Times crossword puzzle. We read our books for the length of one side of two records. Sometimes it goes into both sides of two records.

We make and eat breakfast. Clean up. Get dressed. Walk the dogs. Depending on the time of year we fit in a fitness routine. In the summer this happens in the evenings.

GETTING TO WORK After the morning routine the work can begin. Ideally for me this begins with drawing, then I begin stitching, although more often than not my patience for drawing is usurped by my desire to get to the stitching.

Mid-day is broken by a trip to Wild and Woolly Pilates with our instructor Todd Brashear two days a week. Then back to work.

SPARE TIME After the work day, and sometimes during, outlier things happen. Grocery store shopping. Piano lessons. Guitar lessons. The practicing of each. This is followed by another meditation session, followed by dinner. After dinner sometimes we read, walk, catch a movie or some live music.

Hansen Oldham’s solo exhibit at KMAC runs through January 27, 2019. More information on that exhibit can be found at kmacmuseum.org. You can learn more about Hansen Oldham and see her work at elsahansen.com.

