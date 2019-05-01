LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Brianna Harlan is a Community Engagement and Organizing Coordinator at the Center for Neighborhoods where she works with Louisvillians to organize, strategize and better their community. She also works as an artist, and will be speaking at 21c and the ACLU of Kentucky’s event Re-Actions2: Art, Advocacy and Activism on January 10, as well as the 2019 IdeaFestival in Bowling Green on February 13. Brianna took a break from her busy schedule to tell us about how she spends her time—here’s what she had to say:

GETTING OUT On a typical day off, I wake up early but rise super slowly. I try to be intentional about what I give attention to during those hours, but Instagram usually steals some time anyway. I order food a lot, which is awful. I enjoy cooking but rarely do it if I’m the only one eating (I live alone). I make it out to community events super often. All over the place. My job has me in the habit of it. I try to remember why I want to be there, since for work I’m there to serve everyone else. That can be a hard switch up. I should probably get out more just for the fun of it.

Other than that, I really love travelling. It refreshes me and wakes me up. Always looking for something new, everywhere. I’m big adventurous, my sense of humor is a bit out of control and I’m super expressive. I run towards vulnerability. That’s not just a tag for my art. I feel like vulnerability and intimacy is where the profound happens, where energy gets to be purest, even in small moments.

Harlan assembling "Oasis," a mixed media interactive installation, in 2018.

Brianna Harlan

ART IS LIFE I think about art a lot. Like all the time. But for me that’s synonymous with people and feelings and intuition. Art is a manifestation of life, so every bit of life, I’m soaking in and thinking of how I can push it back out in surprising and lovely ways—or rowdy and confrontational ways. Balance is good.

My art practice inquires and intervenes on topics of self-hood, cultural identity, social norms, mental health, sociopolitical dynamics, intimacy and community. The multidisciplinary work is shaped by social investigations that uncover the diverse nuances of sensitive topics and, through Radical Vulnerability, encourage moments of connection for people to open doors that often remain closed. The experiences transfer into works that invite others to unpack their own perspectives, habits and conditioning. I also work with self-portraits, becoming a poster child for otherness and emotional struggle to process my own intersecting identities. The first step of my work is always to break down the barriers of performative culture to reach a place that serves collective healing. It lines up perfectly with my community work and is often inspired by it and my personal relationships and interactions.

My work doesn’t make me tired. If it begins taking more energy than it gives, it’s because I’ve exhausted the topic and it’s time to move on. Running from my work is impossible though. Sometimes I run from the studio but only because it becomes habit instead of natural inquiry. But like I said, life is art, so ups and downs. I recharge by giving into curiosity without production. I just can’t get too comfortable in my spot, wherever that is. There has to be flow and growth or things get stagnant and stale.

Figures from Harlan's 2015 work "Self-Suppression" during the creation process

Brianna Harlan

LOOKING FOR INSPIRATION I follow a lot of people who I’m in love with the way they’re in love with expression. Keeps me open. Right now, my favorite Instagrammer is Lucy Vives. All raw, smart art and honesty and wit and creativity. Artist I’m most into right now? Probably Sonya Clark and Oktobong Nkanga, but I really love artists that I can call on the phone.

I don’t go to as many shows as I should, that needs to change. But I’m constantly consuming other people’s creativity. I am a major art nerd. I’ll geek out over an artist I’ve known for years, in front of them, and embarrass myself. I want more collaborations, even outside the art world. Hey you, reading this, hit me up!

Harlan in the 2018 mixed media interactive installation "Oasis"

Brianna Harlan

Harlan is currently working with descendants of the African Diaspora to continue her project “What the Dark Knows,” which she describes as “a reference to both the common, antagonizing joke that black people are hard to see in photos and to the dark shadow that is cast over black history. ‘What the Dark Knows’ is the beginning of an ongoing series giving light to the tension and beauty that is found in the form and energy of black people and black narrative.” You can learn more about Harlan and her work by visiting her website, briannaharlan.com.