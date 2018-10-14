LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Braylyn Stewart, who creates under the artist name Resko, is a mural artist, tattoo artist and conceptual artist living and working in Louisville. He has recently completed a mural at the David Armstrong Extreme Park in Downtown Louisville and is a co-owner of North Star Tattoo in New Albany, Ind. Stewart keeps busy working in multiple mediums, so weekends can be a mixture of creating, sharing and preparing his work. Here's what he had to say:

FULFILLING A PASSION First off, let me start by saying I am a working artist. There is a difference between a starving artist and a working artist; the starving artist works for a living while the other works to fulfill their passion. My passion comes from creating works of art for clients who are unable to create it for themselves.

WEEKEND WORK On the weekends, it varies between tattoos and working on various mural projects and private commissions. This weekend I worked on a tattoo sleeve that has been in progress for the past year and I am currently driving up to Madison, Ind., to price out some murals for a local laser tag arena. I also had meetings with U of L's athletic department to talk of doing some artwork for them and Metroparks.

Photo courtesy of Braylyn Stewart

SUNDAY TOUR Sunday, October 14th, I will be hosting a tour of the murals that I have created for the Fran Huettig Foundation and the 1619 Flux Art + Activism group, as well as Metro Arts Public Works. It will start around 18th and Muhammad Ali near Sweet Peaches and the African American Heritage Center, and end at 25th and Market at the Kentucky Recovery Center.

Photo courtesy of Braylyn Stewart

WINDING DOWN My hobbies include watching horror films with my girlfriend and dogs, and also riding my CF 50 Honda mini pit bike through the park. I literally wake up every single day and create art for a living, whether it be a tattoo, a mural, or a private commission piece of art; it's what I love to do, it's my passion, it's what I was born to do, and I will always do.

Sunday’s tour begins at 1 p.m. at 1619 West Main Street and is open to the public. You can find Stewart and his art on Instagram @reskotatoo and @northstartattooco. Those interested in working with Stewart can reach him at reskoart@gmail.com.

