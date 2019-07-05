LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Red Cross says that house fires are the most common disaster they respond to, but since starting this campaign in 2014, smoke detectors that they've installed saved 57 lives here in Kentucky.

"A working smoke alarm can cut your risk in half by 50 percent," Mary Summers, the Regional Preparedness Manager at the American Red Cross, said.

The Sound the Alarm campaign started on April 27 in Lexington, this is their first day in Louisville.

"So it's really cool to see the impact here in real time. Everybody that's here today is saving lives," Summers said.

Volunteers went door to door asking people if they had smoke detectors, or like in Yvonne Sturgeon's case, she had them, but they weren't working properly.

"It's awesome that they're doing, something like this for the people because there are a lot of people that can't afford it," Sturgeon said.

Sturgeon had smoke alarms, but they didn't work properly.

"We've had it ever since we've lived there, beeping. Constantly," Sturgeon said. "It's something that really irritates you and to have it be gone means a lot."

In addition to adding smoke alarms on both sides of the house, volunteers talked about having a meeting place and escape plan. Information they say is life saving, since people only have two minutes to get out of a house that's on fire.

"We're hoping to get at least two hundred alarms installed today so 100 homes made safer," says Summers.

They're hoping to install 2,500 alarms during the campaign. The alarms providing more than their intended use.

"It makes you know that you can go to bed and sleep without worrying or being scared that your home is going to catch on fire," Sturgeon said.

Providing peace of mind and preventing disaster.

If you'd like to volunteer, you can head to soundthealarm.org, they'll be doing these installations until May 12.