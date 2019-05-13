LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Eight years ago, a woman named Sara Cunningham had a personal journey she was facing.

Her dilemma and growth along with the journey of acceptance sparked a national movement of support for moms, teens and adults struggling in today’s society.

Her group has grown so large, it has now made its way to Louisville.

It’s such a simple act – a hug and a high five but it’s a bond that just might help someone who feels different from you and me.

"The story that we overwhelmingly hear from our members is that they come to us completely broken," Cunningham said.

“LGBTQ kids are much more likely to commit suicide and to suffer from depression and anxiety and all those kind of things and it’s because they don’t have the kind of love and support they need at home,” Lauren Yates said.

These mothers have taken a particular interest in sharing their hearts and superhero mama hugs with kids and adults alike who share similar stories to Yates.



“I came out and my parents disowned me,” she said.



This is Yates’ first day joining the ranks of these proud mama's who now act more like surrogate mama's to nearly 5,000 kids around the country and counting.

“Not having that acceptance and love from my own mom, my own parents, I feel like if I can give it to someone else and I can give them a hug and they can feel accepted or they can come to an event like this – they’ll feel like they’re around people who are like them and will accept them as they are,” Yates said. “I think that’s just a small thing that all of us can do.”

Free Mom Hugs has been in Kentucky for just a few months.

They’re looking for new members and volunteers to help with upcoming events, including Louisville Pride in June.



