Free backpacks filled with school supplies for students in the Louisville area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students head back to school in the next few weeks, and LG&E has partnered with several organizations to put together thousands of backpacks filled with school supplies.

The bundles will be distributed in the Louisville area, helping parents and students this upcoming school year.

Each organization involved will handout the backpacks on a first come, first serve basis. Those organizations include:

Lord’s Kitchen

Feed the City

Southwest Community Ministries

Family Scholar House

Cabbage Patch Settlement House

Lighthouse Academy at Newburg

various Jefferson County Boys and Girls Club locations

A portion of the stock will also go to school resource centers in Jefferson County.

