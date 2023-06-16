'Always hold your head up': Family of iconic boxing trainer hosts second annual exhibition in Smoketown

Fred Stoner Sr. is famously known as one of Muhammad Ali's trainers. Stoner's family is carrying on his legacy by providing resources to the community.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just days before Juneteenth and Father's Day, the family of boxing icon Fred Stoner Sr. celebrated his memory in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood Friday night.

They hosted a free boxing exhibition, inviting families and kids from across the city.

The main themes: Give folks their flowers while they're here, and mentor the youth.

Stoner is famously known for training the great Muhammad Ali. Stoner's family is carrying on his legacy by providing resources to the community, including through Friday's annual event in its second year.

His son and namesake, Fred Stoner Jr., remembers his dad telling him to "always hold your head up, walk tall and be respectful."

"He was strictly a disciplined individual," Stoner Jr. said, who said he works each day to be more like his dad.

Boxers big and small honored Stoner by training in a ring set on Hancock Street.

Stoner Sr.'s granddaughter, Shavon Stoner, wrote a poem to her iconic grandfather and every other dad who deserves some extra appreciation this weekend.

"May joy come to you, as the wind blows," she read. "As life celebrates, from the Fred T. Stoner Sr. Foundation, happy Father's Day."

Shavon said the annual event is about "a lot of love and fellowshipping."

"It's the responsibility of the village," she said.

It was also about the lessons learned from the sport itself, as Shavon described as the 'knowledge kids don't get every day."

"It shows other kids how participating in [this will] allow them to be better, more responsible teenagers -- and adults as they get older," Stoner Jr. said.

Another theme of the night: Pay it forward to the kids and teach them the mindset needed to succeed.

"Anybody can fight, but with boxing you gotta have heart. You gotta be skilled," said Jamya Murray, a young boxer.

Michael Jenkins, another young boxer, says it's important to give kids the resources to climb.

"We need it, from here in the west end to the south end -- we all need it," Jenkins said.

And Stoner's family acknowledged that the event is exactly what Fred would have been overjoyed to see.

