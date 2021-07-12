Frazier Museum honors Pearl Harbor and WWII veterans

30 World War II veterans will be at the Frazier Museum in Downtown Louisville to share their experiences.

For many its a time to reflect on our nation's history-- and honor those who sacrificed for our country.

80 years ago on December 7, Pearl Harbor was attacked and more than 2-thousand Americans were killed.

The very next day, the United States entered World War II.

December 7th became a national holiday of remembrance in 1994, and to this day flags are flown at half-staff to honor those who served our country.

For today's 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, the Frazier Museum in downtown Louisville is partnering with Honor Flight Bluegrass to host a special program titled “Saluting our Veterans: The 80th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor." The event allows our community to gather with people who can share their experiences from that time.

They will pay tribute to one of Kentucky's only living survivors of Pearl Harbor, 100-year-old David Payne from Hardin, Kentucky. Unfortunately he is unable to make the trip for the event, but they're expecting at least 30 World War II veterans to be there.

Andy Treinen, President and CEO of the Frazier History Museum said, "it's important to remember how we got here, and the sacrifices of the people who put us in this position."

Most Pearl Harbor and WWII veterans are well in their 90s and above, which makes celebrating and honoring them important now more than ever.

God Bless America will be sung by Heather French Henry and a poem written for this occasion by WII Marine Veteran Dale Faughn will be read.

There will also be military vehicles and artifacts from the war, along with a special story about a selection of world-historical documents that made their way to Kentucky for safe-keeping on December 27, 1941 — two weeks after the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

Doors open at 10 a.m. for the event, and the short program starts at 11.

Pearl Harbor survivors and World War II veterans get in for free and can bring along two family members. For everyone else the event is included with your museum admission.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.