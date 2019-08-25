LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As America continues its journey towards a more perfect union, the Frazier Museum took time to celebrate the milestones already reached, specifically the women’s right to vote.

It was part of Women’s Equality Day, honoring the 99th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution when women finally won the right to vote.

The program’s theme was “Vote = Power” and it leads up to the local commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and the 55th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act, both milestones in America’s journey. It also touched on past struggles, present challenges, the importance of getting involved and voting for our future.

This was the third year for the Women's Equality Day event.

