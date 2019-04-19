LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Guests of the Frazier History Museum will have a shot to get some Hamilton tickets leading up the big name show.

The giveaway dates are not announced yet but will be on April 22. The museum is expected to give away tickets five straight weeks leading up to the show at the Kentucky Center for the Arts.

The show is a hot ticket. Forty-six thousand people tried to purchase tickets from the Kentucky Center for the Arts earlier in April.

Again, the Frazier will be releasing more details about the Hamilton ticket giveaway on Monday, April 22, at 10:30 a.m.

Hamilton is at the Kentucky Center for the Arts from June 4 to June 23. The play tells the story of America’s founding father Alexander Hamilton. The play features a score that blends hip-hop jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway.

