Frazier History Museum honors Denny Crum with 'Kentucky Rivalries' exhibit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Denny Crum has always been more than just a basketball coach to Louisville.

On Thursday, the Frazier History Museum held a special program for its "Kentucky Rivalries" exhibit.

Several UofL alumni gathered to honor the 85-year-old Louisville legend.

Andy Treinen, Frazier History Museum President, said Coach Crum was responsible for bringing back the UofL vs. UK rivalry game.

"He was banging the drum to bring that rivalry back," Treinen said. "That rivalry game came roaring back after that matchup in Knoxville that had the cards winning in overtime. 80 to 68. The head coach, of course, Denny Crum."

Members of the 1980 and 1986 championship as well as other well-known alumni gathered to retell some of the greatest stories from their time with Coach Crum.

Many of his former players noted that although Crum wasn't originally from Louisville, Louisville certainly became his home.

Former UofL basketball player, Darrell Griffith, noted Crum listened to his players and took criticism from them.

"It was a two way street. You know, my relationship with Coach was quite different because we challenged each other," Griffith said. "You know, I was stubborn, myself. And he had a ways of letting me know that. I'm the coach and you're the player."

Crum famously passed on bigger offers to leave Louisville because he loved it here so much.

The Frazier Museum told the audience Denny Crum and his wife were unable to make the ceremony on Thursday due to the coach's ongoing health battles.

However, they were able to watch it live, online on a special stream set up for them.

