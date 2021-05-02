Panelists discuss racism in Louisville as part of Frazier's 'Let's Talk: Bridging the Divide' program

The group talked about healing in the wake of the Breonna Taylor case, racism in Louisville, and actions they believe would make a significant difference.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a forum called "Louisville's Reckoning with Race," the Frazier History Museum's pulled in key players moving Louisville forward to discuss the steps the city is taking to address racial inequities.

Panelists included Senator Gerald Neal, UofL President Neeli Bendapudi, the ACLU's Keturah Herron, UofL Professor Ricky Jones, Mayor Greg Fischer, and Lamont Collins, the president of Roots 101. Rachel Platt, of the Frazier museum, moderated the event.

The group talked about healing in the wake of the Breonna Taylor case, racism in Louisville, and actions they believe would make a significant difference.

The event was the latest in a series at the Frazier called "Let's Talk: Bridging the Divide." View the full discussion on their Facebook page.

