Kentucky lawmaker's bill would 'set up the framework' to tackle state's healthcare worker shortage

House Bill 200 would create a public private partnership, the Healthcare Workforce Investment Fund, to improve the pipeline of new healthcare workers.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Lawmakers are back in Frankfort for the second half of the legislative session.

There are dozens of bills already in consideration, but on Wednesday Representative Ken Fleming (R-District 48) called for attention to his new bill addressing what he called a “critical” healthcare worker shortage.

Fleming said House Bill 200 would create a public private partnership, the Healthcare Workforce Investment Fund, to improve the pipeline of new healthcare workers.

Working with the Kentucky Council on Post-Secondary Education and other healthcare stakeholders, the fund would provide scholarships to students in the field and incentives for healthcare institutions.

On the private side, Fleming said the money could come from a range of sources. He said he even heard from one donor wanting to leave money to the fund in their will.

But Fleming acknowledged since lawmakers don’t want to reopen the budget, public money would have to wait.

“This basically to set up the framework, in order for this to happen. It’s going to take some time to write some regulations that will support this. In addition to that, I know that CPE and others will basically go and reach out to the public,” he said.

Jennifer Wiseman, with the Kentucky Nurses’ Association, said decreasing financial barriers for students is key. She said Kentucky is projected to be short about 20,000 nurses within the next few years.

Fleming called HB200 a jetpack to start ending the healthcare worker shortage.

As of right now, the bill has been introduced in committee.

