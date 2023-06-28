Woman urges caution ahead of Fourth of July after being left with severe eye injury from firework

Six years ago, a stray firework struck Alissa Dolak in the face, severely injuring her eye.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Doctors and patients at UofL Health are urging people to use caution with home fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

According to UofL Health, in 2021 fireworks caused more than 11,000 injuries. Many of those injuries are to the eyes, which doctors say can have severe consequences.

Dr. Chris Compton, an associate professor of ophthalmology, said UofL's eye center sees two or three severe eye injuries every Fourth of July holiday.

About 65% of those injured by fireworks are bystanders. Compton said 50% of injuries are to people younger than 20 years old.

"It may not be as common as things like car accidents or things like that, but you don't want that to happen to you or a loved one," he said.

One of Compton's patients is Alissa Dolak, who was injured by a firework six years ago.

Dolak said her family was celebrating ahead of the Fourth, shooting off fireworks in the yard.

Someone twisted several together. When they were lit, the rig toppled over. Dolak watched as one of the fireworks flew directly at her.

“Soon as that first one went off the second tube fell over. I watched it fall over roll out and take off. I moved this way just enough to push my cousin out of the way so it hit here," she said gesturing to the side of her face.

Medics rushed Dolak to UofL Health and into surgery.

Doctors tried to save her eye, but the injury proved too extensive. Compton said that's all too often the case.

"It's a combination of not only an object projecting toward somebody, but when it does hit there's thermal burns," he said.

Compton rebuilt Dolak's cheek, which was also severely damaged.

Now, she wears a glass eye. Her depth perception is limited, which makes driving and sports a challenge.

The injury has also taken a mental toll. She finds fireworks difficult to be near.

"If they start going off around me I freeze," Dolak said.

When her injury happened, Dolak had just had a baby. Now a mom of two, she's been cautious about fireworks and other eye injuries when it comes to her kids.

"I just keep going. I got two kids. There's a lot of times I can't think of myself," she said.

This Fourth of July, Compton recommends watching a professional fireworks show, rather than shooting off home fireworks.

If you do find yourself dealing with a fireworks-related eye injury, he said you should avoid touching the eye or trying to flush it out yourself.

Instead, call for medical help immediately.

Dolak wants people to know her story is more common than you might think.

“Do what you want, but use your judgment and make sure you’re doing what’s best not for yourself, but for the others that are going to be around you," she said. "When you’re lighting off fireworks, you’re not just worrying about your own life, you’ve got to worry about everyone else around you.”

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.