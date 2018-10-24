LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — While no one in Kentucky claimed the record-breaking Mega Millions Jackpot Monday night, a few residents did score a pretty good payday.

RELATED: Winning $1.6 billion Mega Millions ticket sold, South Carolina lottery says

According to the Kentucky Lottery, one ticket in Louisville matched all five white ball winning numbers, earning that lucky winner the game’s second prize of $1 million. The location that sold the winning ticket has not been announced.

This is the fourth $1 million ticket sold in Kentucky over the past 17 days. Three of those tickets were for Mega Millions and the other was a $1 million Powerball ticket. The next Powerball drawing is Tuesday evening and that jackpot is up to $620 million.

The winnings don’t stop there. Two $10,000 tickets were sold in Florence and Lexington, according to a representative from the Kentucky Lottery.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WHAS-TV