Kentucky bourbon distillery cleans up 600 pounds of debris from Salt River

LAWRENCEBURG, Kentucky — A team of Four Roses employees helped clean hundreds of pounds of debris from a riverbank in Lawrenceburg, Ky. Water from the river is a key part of the distillery's bourbon production.

According to a press release, employees volunteered in the company's 6th Annual Salt River cleanup. In total, more than 600 pounds of debris were removed on Wednesday.

"The beautiful Salt River is a valuable resource to this community," Master Distiller Brent Elliott said. "Its spring fed and limestone rich water has been used to make bourbon whiskey for over 200 years."

Elliott said the distillery is committed to protecting the natural water source for many more years to come.

The Salt River's water is a primary ingredient in the production of Four Roses bourbon, according to the release. The company says maintaining the quality of the river is "paramount to the successful production of Four Roses Bourbon."

The 150-mile long Salt River flows beside the distillery in Lawrenceburg, it stretches east to Parksville and west to the Ohio River near West Point.

Since the distillery began cleanup efforts in 2017, the company has removed more than 3,000 pounds of debris from the Salt River.

