KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky.

According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday.

$100,000 Powerball with Power Play

The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power Play option, the Power Play number drawn was 2.

Pilot Travel Center #392

450 E Western Ave

Sonora, KY 42776

$50,000 winners

The winners matched four numbers and the Powerball.

Speedway #9392

8015 Shelbyville Rd

Louisville, KY 40222

Minit Mart 664

109 Towne Center Dr

Lexington, KY 40511

Kroger L-768

1600 Leestown Rd

Lexington, KY 40511

The winning Powerball numbers from today’s drawing were: 10-33-41-47-56 Powerball 10.

Officials say all winners are advised to sign the back of their tickets and keep them in a secure location. They have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize at Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville.

After 40 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, someone finally won the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.

One ticket sold in California won the jackpot. According to the California Lottery, it was purchased at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena.

For more information about that, please click here.

