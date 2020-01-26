LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. The crash was caused by a driver going the wrong way on an interstate ramp.

According to LMPD, a man was driving the wrong way on the I-64E ramp to I-264E in the west end around 3:25 a.m. He collided with another car, which was going the right way.

The man going the wrong way was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The three people in the other car were also taken to the hospital, but they are expected to be okay.

The ramp was closed for four hours as crews worked to clear the scene. The ramp reopened around 7:45 a.m. The LMPD Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.

