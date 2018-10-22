LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- If you're looking for something other than scary movies to get you in the Halloween spirit three Louisville arts organizations are putting on live performances of classic tales between now and Halloween.

Two-hundred years ago this month, Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley sat down to pen one of the most famous horror stories of all time: Frankenstein. Over the subsequent two centuries Frankenstein has been told in countless adaptions, and this year brings two productions in Louisville to honor its bicentennial.

StageOne Family Theatre presents Frankenstein

StageOne's production of Frankenstein. Photo courtesy StageOne Family Theatre

StageOne Family Theatre is putting on stage productions of Frankenstein open to the public as well as school fieldtrips. StageOne’s Frankenstein follows the familiar tale of an ambitious scientist creating a life he can’t control and dealing with the consequences. Producing Artistic Director Idris Goodwin says StageOne’s production brings a level of intensity, madness and mayhem that’s not always seen in modern versions of the story.

“We see Frankenstein’s monster everywhere. On cartoons and cereal boxes, sitcoms and of course the classic Mel Brooks comedy Young Frankenstein. Over the decades he’s been toned down and made comical. This ain’t that version. Our creation is complicated and dangerous, just like Shelley imagined him.”

Because of those themes parental discretion is advised, and Goodwin says the production was geared towards audience members ages 10 and up.

Remaining performances open to the public will be held on October 26, 27 and 31 at The Kentucky Center’s Bomhard Theater. Seats are available for booking for school fieldtrips through November 2. StageOne is also offering a sensory-friendly performance on October 27 at 2 p.m. More information can be found at stageone.org/season/Frankenstein.

Frankenstein: A reading performance by Kentucky Shakespeare

Kentucky Shakespeare's reading performance of Frankenstein at Locust Grove. Photo courtesy Jason Hiner.

If you’re looking for a more intimate experience of the Modern Prometheus, Kentucky Shakespeare’s reading performance at Locust Grove may be for you. Locust Grove Program Director Brian Cushing says don’t let the term “reading” fool you.

“While the actors might not have full costumes or the flexibility of a full stage, it is very much a performance and one that captures the spirit of Mary Shelley’s original novel in a perfect and chilling way,” Cushing said. Cushing adds that the Kentucky Shakespeare performance “is a rare opportunity to see a performance of period literature in the same space used by the Croghan family of Locust Grove for concerts and plays over 200 years ago.”

Light refreshments will be provided. Tickets are $20 per person ($15 for Locust Grove members) for the one-night-only event on October 23. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. performance. Prepaid reservations (required) and more information can be found at locustgrove.org.

Kentucky Shakespeare presents The War of the Worlds Radio Drama

Kentucky Shakespeare's live performance of the classic radio drama The War of the Worlds. Photo courtesy Kentucky Shakespeare.

Kentucky Shakespeare is offering up another string of Halloween-themed anniversary performances with their word-for-word reproduction of the 1938 radio drama The War of the Worlds. The H.G. Wells science fiction classic shocked credulous audiences into a panic when Orson Welles’ delivered it 80 years ago on October 30, 1938. Kentucky Shakespeare is partnering with Louisville Public Media to put on live performances that Associate Artistic Director Amy Attaway says make for an “intimate, dramatic, occasionally funny, very high-energy 70 minutes.”

The original broadcast had a 20-man cast which Attaway has reformatted with three men and three women, all playing multiple roles, while in-studio Foley artists provide the sound effects. Be sure to get there early as Kentucky Shakespeare’s Laura Ellis and Gayle King play a 30-minute pre-show performance of 1930s music to set the tone while audience members help themselves to the Brown Forman bar and take their seats.

There are six remaining performances at the Louisville Public Media Performance Studio from October 25-28. Tickets, showtimes and more information can be found at kyshakeswow.bpt.me.

Fifth-Third Bank's Dracula

Photo courtesy Actors Theatre.

For something to really sink your teeth into check out the Actors Theatre production of Bram Stoker’s classic Dracula, taking place at the Bingham Theatre from October 23 to 31. Actors Theatre says, “this fast-paced, fright-filled adaptation is a Halloween treat that drips with suspense—and even more blood.” There are 11 remaining performances from October 23-31, with two taking place on Halloween night. Each performance runs two hours and 15 minutes with a 15-minute intermission. For showtimes, tickets and more information visit actorstheatre.org/shows/fifth-third-banks-dracula.

© 2018 WHAS-TV