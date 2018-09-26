LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The stretch of road where a vehicle and semi crashed Tuesday has reopened.

Three adults and a little girl were transported to the hospital after one of the vehicles entered the opposite lane of 7th Street Road. It’s unclear which vehicle crossed into the path of the other.

Josh Myers with the Shively Police Department says the three adults are expected to be okay.

The child, age unknown, was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital with her condition unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

