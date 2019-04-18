LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the city of Louisville faces major budget cuts, four local fire departments have voted to become one.

Anchorage-Middletown, Eastwood, Harrods Creek and Worthington fire departments voted to operate under one administration Wednesday, April 18.

Anchorage-Middletown chief Andy Longstreet will remain chief while the other chiefs will take on other management roles. The departments hope to be merged by July 1.

This is an ongoing story.

