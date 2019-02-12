LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Indiana Department of Transportation will close the right lane of I-65 NB, just north of Memphis, in Clark County Dec. 3 for concrete panel and bridge approach repairs.

INDOT contractor E&B Paving will mobilize crews to complete work near Biggs Road and the I-65 bridge over Lodge Creek. The lane closure will remain in effect for up to four days to allow for concrete pours and cure time.

All lanes are expected to reopen on Friday, Dec. 6, weather permitting. Motorists should slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through the work zone.

