Foundation plans school library renovation in memory of Louisville children killed in Florida crash

It's been two months since Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner were tragically killed in Panama City, Florida. A foundation started in their honor brings positive change.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two months after two Louisville children were killed at a mini-golf course in Panama City, Florida, a foundation started in their honor is already making positive changes in the community.

Plans are now underway for library renovations at Notre Dame Academy – the elementary school the children attended in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.

The Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation has already made a $50,000 investment in the project, using money donated to the GoFundMe page set up for the children’s family back in December. The page has raised more than $200,000.

The foundation said its mission is to enrich the lives of children in Louisville and Panama City – two communities Addie and Baylor loved.