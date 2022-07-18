Coroner: 7-year-old who died at Louisville foster care facility identified

Police said the child's death happened at Bellewood and Brooklawn on Sunday. No other information was made available.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a child’s death at Bellewood and Brooklawn, a Louisville organization that houses Kentucky foster kids.

The incident happened at the campus just south of the Watterson near Goldsmith Lane on Sunday.

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the child as 7-year-old Ja'Ceon Terry.

Police said they are conducting a death investigation and waiting to hear from the Jefferson County Coroner to find out how Ja'Ceon died.

WHAS11 News has reached out to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

They told us in a statement, “We are able to confirm the tragic death of a seven-year-old child in foster care. Multiple cabinet investigations began yesterday, and they are ongoing."

