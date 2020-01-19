LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority had one goal Saturday – to encourage more women to get involved in public office.

Several guest speakers talked about how they made the decision to run for office, the challenges in their campaigns and how they were able to fund their races.

The turnout for the gathering was large with several women in the room already planning to run for office.

Chapter President Tina Johnson says forums like this help educate women on why they should run or get involved.

“We have to get out there and promote ourselves. We have to fight for our rights – is what it boils down to. We deserve to be represented in every category in life – all women – black or white – all,” she said.

This was the second year for the forum and they hope next year will make three.

