LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens filled a room at Louisville's Main Library downtown for a forum to share their ideas to stop the recent shootings and homicides. Among those on the panel were State Representative Charles Booker, Reverend Eric Sawyers and Cathy Mekus with Moms Demand Action.

Some of the ideas brought up focused on changing gun laws or the court system. One former police officer suggested following the lead of students turned advocates from Parkland.

“They were talking about solutions, and that is the solution I'm offering now. As long as you continue to make this a priority and talking about it, and making these meetings bigger and bigger, just like the students at Parkland did. It will be a solution,” one participant said.

The forum was put on by Louisville's chapter of the National Action Network.

